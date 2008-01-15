The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Rumour: 2K9 College Hoops Canned, EA Seeks NCAA Deal

Rumour has it that 2K Sports have walked away from negotiations with The Collegiate Licensing Company and that 2K9 College Hoops has been officially canned due to the break down in the talks.

The Collegiate Licensing Company is the nation's leading collegiate trademark licensing and marketing company and can license the nations college teams to a video game maker. While I've yet to hear back from the CLC or 2K Sports, I have heard that Electronic Arts may have something to do with this latest development.

According to the rumblings, Electronic Arts may be in the process of trying to secure another exclusive sports franchise by landing the same sort of licensing deal that managed to grab with the NFL.

Electronic Arts' NCAA March Madness 08 scored a 70.9 percent on Game Rankings, while 2K8 College Hoops scored nearly ten percent higher with an 80.5 percent.

I've requested comments from 2K, CLC and EA and will make sure to update when official comments or no comments roll in.

Update: At least part of the rumour has been confirmed by Take-Two.

