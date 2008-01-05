The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Rumour: Bully Wii Dated for March

Go Nintendo is reporting that the Scholarship Edition of Bully for the Wii has a firm release date now on Gamestop's website, which lists it as hitting on March 3.

Contacted for comment last night, Rockstar officials said they have yet to confirm any hard street date for the game, but that an announcement is coming soon. If I had to guess I'd say that the March date is probably not that far off. I do know that Rockstar is starting to show the game around to press, which is usually a good sign that a date announcement is in the tubes.

Bully looks to have a firm release date [Go Nintendo]

