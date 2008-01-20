Rumour Confirmed: Bully Scholarship Edition Hits Early March

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

bully_se_360_fob_pegi_lr.jpg Although the date wasn't on exactly on target, it seems that GoNintendo's speculation that the Bully Scholarship Edition would hit in early March (based on a listing at Gamestop) was right on the money. Rockstar has announced that the school year at Bullworth Academy will begin in the US on March 5th and March 7th in the UK with all the crotch kicking, swirlies, hiding in lockers, stealing and boy kissing you can handle. As previously stated, I will be picking up the 360 version post haste because as much as I hate to admit it, I am becoming quite the unapologetic achievement whore.

