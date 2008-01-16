Rumour: Duke Nukem Coming To XBLA In Mere Months

We've been hearing rumours of an Xbox Live Arcade port of Duke Nukem 3D for many, many moons now. According to a report from IGN today, the long moon-watching wait may soon be over, as "sources close to 3D Realms" are pointing to a Duke Arcade release within the next several months. That XBLA remake is also said to come equipped with 4-player online co-op and 8-player deathmatch. Sounds good to us. We know that something has to pay the electric bill at 3D Realms while the final decade of spitshine is applied to Duke Nukem Forever.

Rumour: Duke Nukem 3D for Xbox Live [IGN]