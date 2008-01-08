Rumour: LittleBigPlanet Hits in September

Eurogamer has a source telling them that LIttleBigPlanet will be hitting shalves in September, according to a post that went up this morning.

The article doesn't really get into details, actually it doesn't get into any detail only pointing out that the source is within Sony and that official spokespeople refused to comment. When I hit up our local SCEA flak for word on whether to believe this sorta depressing news I was given the old ""SCEA does not comment on rumor and/or speculation."

So retain the salt and the skepticism. Let's hope we get more official details come this GDC.

