Sarah Michelle Gellar's Alice

sarahalice.jpg Sarah Michelle Gellar, for those who don't know, holds the movie rights to American McGee's Alice. And she's held them for a while now. And has done absolutely nothing with them. But she might do something. Soon. Maybe.

It's still my project, and I'm still working diligently. So to all those Alice fans, I'm not giving up. Because I believe there is such a beautiful, crazy, cool, twisted story to be told there.

And if Universal Pictures, who were originally going to bankroll the project, can't pull their fingers out of their arses and tell it, she says she'll write the thing herself.
