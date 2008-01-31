Saw Coming To Consoles (Please No, NOOOOO!)

The first Saw movie was decent, until you realized that a tiny little clown puppet was supposed to be killing people, and then later, you realise that (SPOILER ALERT!!!!) some decrepit cancer patient is somehow setting up all these traps. And then the series gave up on any intelligence in lieu of more red dye and corn starch mixtures.

And then they started licensing the awesome concept for video games!! Due out on Halloween October 2009 for Xbox 360 and PS3, we CAN'T WAIT! Developed by Brash Entertainment with the Unreal Engine 3, supposedly the game will be the result of close movie to game studio collaboration.

Oh, and to all the Saw fans. I'm sorry. (Not about this post, but that you've been sucked into liking crappy movies.) Oh, I kid. I love you all and have already judged you as perfect for reading my ramblings.

