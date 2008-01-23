Scary, Scary Mario Bros. Bootlegs

One Hong Kong retailer gives us a taste of just what Mario and Luigi would look like if Miyamoto went mad and decided to co-brand the franchise with Nightmare on Elm Street flicks. Seriously, these plush toys are freaky—we're talking clown freaky, or even Cher's cheeks no longer move when she talks, freaky (people still listen to Cher, right?). Plus, we're finding it more than a little gross that the curtains don't match the nose drapes, if you know what we mean.

Thanks Jason!