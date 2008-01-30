SCEE Scuttles PlayStation 3 120GB That No One's Announced Yet

With the 80GB model of the PlayStation 3 looking less and less likely to continue, following Best Buy's plans to drop the configuration and a telling "no comment" from Sony Computer Entertainment America, what will fans of large gigabyte counts do? Turn to the rumoured 120GB model of the PS3, hinted at by retail employees to us and Ars Technica, we suppose. The new model, says Ars, will come with a DualShock 3 packed in and feature plenty of porn storage.

But who's not getting it, according to Sony Computer Entertainment Europe? The UK! SCEE tells GamesIndustry.biz that it does "not currently have any plans to release a 120GB PlayStation 3 in the UK", which is PR speak for "Please wait for us to finish approving our press release on the matter".

