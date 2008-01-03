Scientist Rains On Nicole Kidman's DS-Touting Parade

Nicole Kidman's a liar! Or so says science. And not Dr. Kawashima's dodgy Nintendo science, either, British cognitive neuroscience. As part of a feature on the Telegraph's website debunking celebrity endorsements, Brit neuroscientist Dr Jason Braithwaite takes issue with Nicole Kidman's endorsement of Brain Training for the Nintendo DS. While Kidman gushes:

I have quickly found that training my brain [with Nintendo's Dr Kawashima's Brain Training computer game]is a great way to keep my mind feeling young.

Braithwaite poops her party with

There is no conclusive evidence showing that the continued use of these devices is linked to any measurable and general improvements in cognition. Practice at any task should lead to some form of improvement for that specific task.

So...Brain Training might be Nintendo's very own patented snake oil. Does it really matter? So long as old folks are having fun playing it, who gives two shakes of a lamb's tail about the hard science behind it.

