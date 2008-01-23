Screw Game Cakes, These are Cupcakes

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

2210569000_2112344183.jpg Back in November we posted about a cute Super Mario Bros. scene created on the frosty tops of 28 cupcakes. Today, thanks to BoingBoing, I noticed that the cupcaker has made another game theme, this time showing off Pac Man. I showed these to Mike "GameCakes" Fahey and I haven't heard from him since. Consider his mind blown.

Pacman Cupcakes [Hello Naomi, via BoingBoing]

