Sega Drops The Club Demo On 360

Curious about Sega's upcoming shooter The Club? Own an Xbox 360? Then you are in luck, as Sega has announced that a demo for Bizarre Creations' unusual foray outside of the racing genre will be hitting the Xbox Live Marketplace in Europe and Australia at 9 a.m. GMT tomorrow morning. Players will be able to step into the shoes of Renwick, the tough-as-nails NYPD detective who gets in too deep while investigating the titular organization. Run your man through the prison environment alone or with a friend via split-screen multiplayer. Now as of this writing (early in the morning) the demo has only been announced for Europe and Australia, I've a feeling that as the day rolls on we'll hear this is hitting North American 360s tomorrow as well. Or we'll cry. Just a little.

UK Official Xbox 360 Magazine - "The rules of The Club are simple: you cannot break your stride. You cannot stop. You must be the perfect killing machine. This is Space Invaders for the Quentin Tarantino generation. Welcome to heaven."