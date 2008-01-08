Sega Drops The Club Demo On 360

Curious about Sega's upcoming shooter The Club? Own an Xbox 360? Then you are in luck, as Sega has announced that a demo for Bizarre Creations' unusual foray outside of the racing genre will be hitting the Xbox Live Marketplace in Europe and Australia at 9 a.m. GMT tomorrow morning. Players will be able to step into the shoes of Renwick, the tough-as-nails NYPD detective who gets in too deep while investigating the titular organization. Run your man through the prison environment alone or with a friend via split-screen multiplayer. Now as of this writing (early in the morning) the demo has only been announced for Europe and Australia, I've a feeling that as the day rolls on we'll hear this is hitting North American 360s tomorrow as well. Or we'll cry. Just a little.
SEGA to Release Exclusive "Renwick" version of Demo for Intense Action-Packed Shooter, The Club, on Xbox LIVE Marketplace
LONDON (January 7th, 2008) - SEGA Europe Ltd. today announced that from 9 a.m. GMT on Tuesday 8th January, an exclusive demo for the exciting new shooter, The Club™ will be available via download across Europe and Australia on the Xbox LIVE® Marketplace for the Xbox 360™ video game and entertainment system from Microsoft.
Developed by industry revered development studio, Bizarre Creations, The Club™ mixes cutting edge high definition visuals with hyper-addictive score based challenges to deliver the most intriguing and innovative shooter of early 2008.
The demo features:
* The Prison environment; a disused crumbling, tomb-like Federal Penitentiary, lying in a remote region of one of the less glamorous Rustbelt states.
* One playable character exclusive to the Xbox LIVE® Marketplace version of the demo (Renwick, a tough, no nonsense, NYPD Detective whose investigations brought him too close to The Club™).
* Single player modes 'Sprint' and 'Time Attack'.
* Multiplayer split-screen.
As one of eight misfit gladiators players must fight in a shadowy underground blood-sport run by a secret group of sick millionaires. Each character has their own reasons for being in The Club™ - some are there against their will, others to experience the ultimate high. Whatever their reasons what unites them is the need to kill quickly and skilfully - a challenge those who download this demo will experience first hand.
UK Official Xbox 360 Magazine - "The rules of The Club are simple: you cannot break your stride. You cannot stop. You must be the perfect killing machine. This is Space Invaders for the Quentin Tarantino generation. Welcome to heaven."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink