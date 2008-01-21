Sega Superstar Tennis Debut Trailer

Move over Mario and friends, you aren't the only collection of characters that can have a sports game. Sonic and friends are taking to the court in a new tennis game entitled Sega Superstar Tennis. While sports games don't really intrigue me, I do like the collection of characters they've gathered for this game like Nights (from NiGHTS), Amigo (Samba De Amigo) and my personal favourite, Space Channel 5's Ulala. Of course Sonic and Dr. Eggman are on hand as well because after all, what would a Sega title be without Sonic. But this trailer really begs the question: Who would win in a tennis match, team Mario or team Sonic?