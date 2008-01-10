September Launch Confirmed For LittleBigPlanet

Sick of the rumours and conjecture flying about the place over LittleBigPlanet's release date, Sony have decided to confirm that Media Molecule's ambitious user-generated platformer will be launching in September. Which is aaaaages away! Then again, as my momma always (never really) says, a late release date's better than no release date at all. Especially since it gives them another nine months of spitting and polishing.

Sony confirms LittleBigPlanet for Sept [Eurogamer]