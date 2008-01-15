The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Seriously Everyone, Don't Buy The 360's HD DVD Add-on

203249984_004.jpgTransforming from my week with Gizmodo covering CES, I bring a little perspective from the buzz of the CES press rooms, several high ranking media journalists and at least one adult film director of the year: HD DVD really is dead. Microsoft may not be going Blu-ray just yet, but Warner is gone from HD DVD and it really will cause a ripple through the industry.

You may be enticed into picking up an HD DVD player (like that Xbox 360 peripheral), especially since we're sure to see loads of deals cropping up in the next few months. But if the pulse of the press is right, which I guarantee it is, HD DVD has been diagnosed with an incurable disease begging for medicine you shouldn't subsidize. Save your money; avoid the heartbreak. Don't fall for the last push of a dead platform. HD DVD is officially a "no buy." As for Blu-ray, the PS3 is still the best deal on the market.

Comments

  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    I like how all the HD-DVD movies and TV shows currently on the market suddenly stopped existing.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles