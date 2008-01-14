SeXbox Will Be Bigger In Japan

Want some good times but can't afford a real 360? Japan's so got your back. And your unmentionables. The SeXbox is a bag of fun that, despite the 360-inspired trimmings, doesn't come with any controllers. Or cables. Or power bricks, or headsets, or even a 360 console. So what does it come with, then?

Yes, for the cute and poignant price of ¥3600 ($US 33), you get a schoolgirl costume. And some lotion. And something (with batteries included!) they're calling a "roter", but which looks (at least to out child-like eyes) like a milkshake blender. Why would schoolgirls need to blend milk-oh. Ooohhhh. Never mind.

Xbox360みたいな「SEXBOX 3600」 アキバで売ってた[Akiba Blog, thanks Tigerj!]