The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

SeXbox Will Be Bigger In Japan

sexbox1.jpgWant some good times but can't afford a real 360? Japan's so got your back. And your unmentionables. The SeXbox is a bag of fun that, despite the 360-inspired trimmings, doesn't come with any controllers. Or cables. Or power bricks, or headsets, or even a 360 console. So what does it come with, then?

sexbox2.jpgYes, for the cute and poignant price of ¥3600 ($US 33), you get a schoolgirl costume. And some lotion. And something (with batteries included!) they're calling a "roter", but which looks (at least to out child-like eyes) like a milkshake blender. Why would schoolgirls need to blend milk-oh. Ooohhhh. Never mind.
Xbox360みたいな「SEXBOX 3600」　アキバで売ってた[Akiba Blog, thanks Tigerj!]

Comments

  • lastskysamurai @Coldplayer

    Im Australian Damn it! i'll comment! Whoot! GO Japan! I LOVE U! ...wait, so what if i clicked the link. It's has 360 logo on it! Shutup! your face is ugly!

    oh and um. US $33? for that! Psssss! Ya right!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles