Sexy diNovo Mini Controller Works with PS3

dinovomini.JPG

The sexy, almost DS or PSP, looking device is actually a new wireless keyboard, remote controller from Logitech that happes to also work with the Playstation 3. The diNovo Mini includes a backlit keyboard, a click pad for pointing, scrolling and clicking and Bluetooth. It's not 100 percent clear what all you can do with your PS3 using this device, but I'm sure it was be a lot of fun finding out.

Logitech DiNovo Mini Wireless Keyboard Controls Windows Media Center and PS3 [Gizmodo]

