The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sheik Lives To Brawl Another Day

le_shiek.jpgThe Smash Bros. Dojo has revealed that one of the series' veteran fighters will be returning in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Princess Zelda's alter-ego Sheik. Like Samus and Zero-Suit Samus, the gender-bending co-star of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has a different move set from his/her more royal form. Sheik and Zelda, however, do share a Final Smash. New Wii-caliber pics of Sheik are available at the Dojo Dump, for those who like tight outfits and don't mind a masculine lady.

Sheik [Smash Bros. Dojo]

Comments

  • Ted Guest

    I wish they (Nintendo) would make a Sheik Game for a change. I would Love to see Princess Zelda save Link 4 a change.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles