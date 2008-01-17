Sheik Lives To Brawl Another Day

The Smash Bros. Dojo has revealed that one of the series' veteran fighters will be returning in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, Princess Zelda's alter-ego Sheik. Like Samus and Zero-Suit Samus, the gender-bending co-star of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has a different move set from his/her more royal form. Sheik and Zelda, however, do share a Final Smash. New Wii-caliber pics of Sheik are available at the Dojo Dump, for those who like tight outfits and don't mind a masculine lady.

