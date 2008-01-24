Show Off Your iPhone And Your Halo Stats, Champ

Sometimes you need to talk some shit about how great a Halo player you are, but you're away from home. Away from a computer that can access Bungie.net, too. Let's just say you're camping. And you own an iPhone. What do you do? You use the innovatively-named iHalostats, an iPhone app that syncs with your GamerTag and can drag up all your vital statistics. Because nothing says your priorities in life are in the right place more than showing people your Halo 3 stats on an iPhone.

