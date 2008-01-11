To: Ash

From: Crecente

Re: Japan's Parking Space Gestapo



So last night, after writing up my day note and eating dinner, I headed down to the lounge to grab a beer I had left down there. I had been playing some games earlier in the day, drinking a beer, and had left an orphan sitting on the coffee table. I checked to make sure everything was OK, snagged the open, half-finished beer and started back up the stairs. About half way up, I sucked down a slug of beer. A step later I felt something odd, something... I don't know, fleshy, in my mouth. A little startled I spit the beer out into my palm and continued up the stairs and to the bathroom. With growing dread I dumped the contents of my hand into the sink and watched as the splash of beer washed away into the sink to reveal... a spider. Quite a sizable spider in fact, for my house, about one-and-a-half times the size of a quarter. It seemed to have most of its legs and was most certainly dead. I think I would have been happier if I had swallowed it and just figured it was a bit of backwash. I will never drink from an unattended empty again. EVER.

What you missed:

Gamer Tries to Build Nuclear Reactor in Home, Feds Not Happy

Soulcalibur IV Director's Choice For A Cameo Fighter? Pac-Man

Smash Bros. Brawl Pushed To March?

Only At CES: Wii Nunchuk Speakers "On Play"

Sony To Bring "Bite-Sized" PSP Games To PlayStation Store

Hands-On With The Retro Duo, The NES/SNES Hybrid

Microsoft Says Xbox Live Outage Due to Server Strain

TN Games Brings Real Head Trauma Fun To PC Shooters

Zalman Wins Kotaku's Least Worst 3D Gaming Display CES Award