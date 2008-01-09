Sid Meier To Get GDC Lifetime Achievement Award

Sid Meier, father of Civilization and all things turn-based, will be honored at this year's Game Developers Choice Awards with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Last year's winner was Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto.

"Sid Meier has served as one of our industry's greatest role models for more than 25 years, creating fun and intelligent games for a diverse public long before it was popular," said Jamil Moledina, executive director of the Game Developers Conference. "Now that the rest of the industry is actively targeting the broader audience, it's fitting to honor him with our highest award and thank him for his continuing example of inspiration for the video game community."

Meier, who by some accounts is considered the father of PC gaming, started his career as one of the founding partners of MicroProse Softweare and went on to spawn such great games as F-19, Railroad Tycoon, Pirates! and, of course, Civilization. He can also be crediting with nearly torpedoing my college career, but I won't go into that now... friggin Civ.

SAN FRANCISCO — Jan. 8, 2008 — CMP's 2008 Game Developers Choice Awards, the highest honors in game development acknowledging excellence in game creation, will honor computer strategy game luminary Sid Meier with a Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's ceremony taking place at the Game Developers Conference (GDC). The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes the career and achievements of developers such as Meier who have made an indelible impact on the craft of game development, as he has with the creation of a number of genre-defining titles including Civilization and Pirates! Presented by GDC and Webby-award winning Gamasutra.com, the awards ceremony is held in conjunction with the Independent Games Festival and will be hosted on Wednesday, February 20, in the Esplanade Room in the South Hall of San Francisco's Moscone Center. For complete details, please visit www.gamechoiceawards.com.

"Sid Meier has served as one of our industry's greatest role models for more than 25 years, creating fun and intelligent games for a diverse public long before it was popular," said Jamil Moledina, executive director of the Game Developers Conference. "Now that the rest of the industry is actively targeting the broader audience, it's fitting to honor him with our highest award and thank him for his continuing example of inspiration for the video game community."

Meier began his career as a founding partner of MicroProse Software. Recognized around the world as the "Father of Computer Gaming," Meier has been honored with virtually every award in the industry. Sid's legacy IP such as F-19, Sid Meier's Civilization, Railroad Tycoon and Sid Meier's Pirates! are revered as some of the greatest games ever made. As Founding Partner and Director of Creative Development at Firaxis, Meier continues to deliver blockbuster hits like Sid Meier's Alpha Centauri and Sid Meier's Civilization IV. Meier has also been honored with several awards including an induction into the Computer Museum of America's Hall of Fame in 2002.

This year, the editors of Gamasutra.com, newly in charge of award management, worked in association with a distinguished Advisory Committee that included Clint Hocking (Ubisoft), Raph Koster (Areae), Ray Muzyka (BioWare), Ryan Lesser (Harmonix) and Brian Reynolds (Big Huge Games) to pick the Special Award winners following audience nominations. For further information about the Choice Awards, please visit www.gamechoiceawards.com. For further information about GDC and to register for attendance, please visit www.gdconf.com.