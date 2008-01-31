Silicon Knights Expands, Hires 80 More Knights

Silicon Knights has had it rough. Game Too Human years in development. A legal battle with developer Epic. Like we said, rough. But that can't be that bad — SK is expanding its Niagara, Ontario office. The dev is looking to add 80 new staffers to its team of 165 as part of a plan to rejuvenate Niagara's economy and keeping talented workers in Ontario.

Niagara has always been an industrial city and that's starting to change. We're going to start seeing things in this region that people are not used to.

What, like a new SK game on store shelves? Zing!

