The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Silicon Knights Expands, Hires 80 More Knights

dyacksknewplan.JPG Silicon Knights has had it rough. Game Too Human years in development. A legal battle with developer Epic. Like we said, rough. But that can't be that bad — SK is expanding its Niagara, Ontario office. The dev is looking to add 80 new staffers to its team of 165 as part of a plan to rejuvenate Niagara's economy and keeping talented workers in Ontario.

Niagara has always been an industrial city and that's starting to change. We're going to start seeing things in this region that people are not used to.

What, like a new SK game on store shelves? Zing!
New Economic nGen [Welland Tribune via Shack News][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles