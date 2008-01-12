The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

mc_hw_011108.jpgThe coming of the new year in Japan brought good fortune to Sony and Nintendo, as Media Create analysed hardware sales for the first week of 2008 saw PSP and Nintendo DS sales through the roof. Cash was flowing to the tune of nearly 800,000 consoles and handhelds snatched up by Japanese consumers from December 31 to January 6. Here's how it all played out, console war-wise.

  • Nintendo DS Lite - 266,568
  • PSP - 218,234
  • Wii - 207,797
  • PlayStation 3 - 64,183
  • PlayStation 2 - 32,010
  • Xbox 360 - 9,763

Media Create Weekly Sales

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles