Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

The coming of the new year in Japan brought good fortune to Sony and Nintendo, as Media Create analysed hardware sales for the first week of 2008 saw PSP and Nintendo DS sales through the roof. Cash was flowing to the tune of nearly 800,000 consoles and handhelds snatched up by Japanese consumers from December 31 to January 6. Here's how it all played out, console war-wise.
- Nintendo DS Lite - 266,568
- PSP - 218,234
- Wii - 207,797
- PlayStation 3 - 64,183
- PlayStation 2 - 32,010
- Xbox 360 - 9,763
