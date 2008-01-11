Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart... Again!

No, it's not a double post—this week we have twice the sales data to drink in, this time representing weekly software sales in Japan from December 31 to January 6. And this chart is nothing short of total Nintendo domination, as the top ten games sold that week were all for the Nintendo DS and Wii. In fact, eight of the top ten were published by Nintendo themselves, with Square-Enix picking up the other two spots.

As you already know, Wii Fit passed a million sold already. It looks like it won't be long until Super Mario Galaxy matches that and Mario Party DS, again at number one, doubles that.

01. Mario Party DS (DS) - 196,000 / 1,484,000

02. Wii Fit (Wii) - 127,000 / 1,011,000

03. Wii Sports (Wii) - 118,000 / 2,625,000

04. Final Fantasy IV (DS) - 91,000 / 505,000

05. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) - 82,000 / 802,000

06. Wii Play (Wii) - 78,000 / 2,130,000

07. Dragon Quest IV (DS) - 78,000 / 1,118,000

08. Professor Layton and Pandora's Box (DS) - 76,000 / 683,000

09. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii) - 75,000 / 447,000

10. Mario Party 8 (Wii) - 66,000 / 1,145,000

11. Mario Kart DS (DS)

12. RuneFactory 2 (DS)

13. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

14. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)

15. Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree (Wii)

16. Star Ocean: First Departure (PSP)

17. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)

18. Super Robot Wars OG Gaiden (PS2)

19. Powerful Pro Kun Pocket 10 (DS)

20. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)

21. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS2)

22. Tamagotchi no Puchi Puchi Omisecchi: Mina San Kyu (DS)

23. Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS)

24. Tales of Innocence (DS)

25. Professor Layton and the Curious Village (Level 5)

26. More Brain Age (DS)

27. Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon: Shadow Expedition Party (DS)

28. Nep League DS (DS)

29. Naruto Shippuuden: Narutimate Accel 2 (PS2)

30. Kanji Brain Test 2.5M (DS)

