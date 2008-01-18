The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

mc_hw_011708.jpgYes, we know that today has been just positively dripping was sales figure data, so it may be hard to muster up the courage to face yet another list. Please, bear with us, as we walk through another week of Media Create published hardware sales data for the week of January 7 to 13. As in the US of A, Japan still loves itself some Nintendo DS. But the handheld hit just narrowly escaped a weekly takeover by the PSP. It was so close! That would've been a story, friends.

The rest of it is, sadly, business as usual, as the nation recovers from New Year's spending. Probably a good thing as we're still coming down from the NPD bender from this afternoon.

  • Nintendo DS Lite - 97,369
  • PSP - 96,159
  • Wii - 84,530
  • PlayStation 3 - 38,907
  • PlayStation 2 - 14,499
  • Xbox 360 - 4,690

Media Create Weekly Sales

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles