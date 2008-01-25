Simple 2000: The Japanese Hardware Chart

This week's hardware chart shows that console sales in Japan had a slow week during January 14 to 20, with a noticeable drop from the week prior. The PlayStation 3 dropped the least, holding on to respectable if headline-avoiding sales. Amid no new releases for the past few weeks, we shouldn't be surprised. And we aren't. We're just a little impressed at the PSP's ability to hang tight with casual gamer darling the Wii.

Nintendo DS Lite - 88,575

Wii - 81,638

PSP - 79,923

PlayStation 3 - 38,117

PlayStation 2 - 13,539

Xbox 360 - 4,552

Media Create Weekly Sales