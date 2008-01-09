Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

After going on a bit of a holiday break, Media Create sales figures are back, showing that Wii Fit will mostly likely be a million seller by the time you read this. Incidentally, the next batch of MC sales data is expected tomorrow, so we'll most likely have confirmation supporting or disproving that soon. Dragon Quest IV for the Nintendo DS ticked over the million mark during the week of December 24 to 31 and a handful of new PSP games charted in the top ten. For the rest of the week's software sellers and a chance to see how Call of Duty 4 performed, hit the jump.

Oh yeah. Haruhi! I know you've been waiting...

01. Super Robot Wars OG Gaiden (PS2) - 197,000 / NEW

02. Wii Fit (Wii) - 135,000 / 884,000

03. Mario Party DS (DS) - 131,000 / 1,288,000

04. Final Fantasy IV (DS) - 126,000 / 414,000

05. Star Ocean: First Departure (PSP) - 105,000 / NEW

06. Wii Sports (Wii) - 82,000 / 2,507,000

07. Suzumiya Haruhi no Yakusoku (PSP) - 81,000 / NEW

08. Professor Layton and The Devil's Box (DS) - 80,000 / 607,000

09. Dragon Quest IV (DS) - 78,000 / 1,041,000

10. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) - 56,000 / 720,000

11. Wii Play (Wii)

12. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii)

13. Mario Party 8 (Wii)

14. Mario Kart DS (DS)

15. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (PS3)

16. Naruto Shippuuden: Narutimate Accel 2 (PS2)

17. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)

18. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)

19. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

20. Powerful Pro Kun Pocket 10 (DS)

21. WarioWare Smooth Moves (Wii)

22. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Xbox 360)

23. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS2)

24. Tales of Innocence (DS)

25. Professor Layton and the Curious Village (DS)

26. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue (PS3)

27. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)

28. Nep League DS (DS)

29. Pokémon Mysterious Dungeon: Time Expedition Party (DS)

30. Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles (Wii)

