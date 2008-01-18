Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

Wii Fit has already crossed the million-sold mark in Japan and it doesn't look like it will be going away any time soon, as this past week it claimed the #1 spot, pushing a cool 90,000 copies. Not bad for a six week old game that rings up at 8,800 yen. The rest of the top ten should look awfully familiar, as the weekly releases for January 7 to 13 were... well, they were a bit light. Nonexistent-like.

You may notice, at the bottom of the top ten, that Mario Kart DS is nearing sales of 3 million copies in Japan alone. I suppose that's respectable. More of the Nintendo love-fest after the jump.

01. Wii Fit (Wii) - 90,000 / 1,101,000

02. Mario Party DS (DS) - 43,000 / 1,527,000

03. Wii Sports (Wii) - 33,000 / 2,658,000

04. Final Fantasy IV (DS) - 32,000 / 537,000

05. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP) - 26,000 / 1,511,000

06. Professor Layton and The Devil's Box (DS) - 25,000 / 708,000

07. Dragon Quest IV (DS) - 25,000 / 1,143,000

08. Wii Play (Wii) - 25,000 / 2,155,000

09. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii) - 22,000 / 468,000

10. Mario Kart DS (DS) - 17,000 / 2,908,000

11. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)

12. Mario Party 8 (Wii)

13. RuneFactory 2 (DS)

14. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (PS3)

15. Star Ocean: First Departure (PSP)

16. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)

17. Professor Layton and the Curious Village (DS)

18. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)

19. Super Robot Wars OG Gaiden (PS2)

20. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)

21. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS2)

22. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Xbox 360)

23. My Housekeeping Diary (DS)

24. Mario Strikers Charged (Wii)

25. Tales of Innocence (DS)

26. More Brain Age (DS)

27. Gran Turismo 5 Prologue (PS3)

28. Nep League DS (DS)

29. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS3)

30. Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles (Wii)

