Simple 2000: The Japanese Software Chart

wii_fit_yet_again.jpgWii Fit has legs. The kind of legs that keep it number one on the Japanese sales charts, narrowly besting one of the few new titles to debut this week in Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games for the Nintendo DS. At this rate, Wii Fit could reach the 2 million-sold mark by... I don't know, some upcoming Thursday. Not bad for something advertised as something you sit on, perfectly still. This week's chart, from January 14 to 20, looks nearly identical to the previous week's as the post New Year release hangover subsides. Even Call of Duty 4 is still charting!

Next week may finally see a change as Lucky * Star, Yggdra Union and a new Prince of Tennis game arrives. Yeah, hot stuff.

01. Wii Fit (Wii) - 92,000 / 1,194,000
02. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS) - 90,000 / NEW
03. Mario Party DS (DS) - 33,000 / 1,560,000
04. Wii Sports (Wii) - 30,000 / 2,689,000
05. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP) - 24,000 / 1,534,000
06. Professor Layton and the Devil's Box (DS) - 22,000 / 730,000
07. Final Fantasy IV (DS) - 22,000 / 559,000
08. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii) - 19,000 / 488,000
09. Dragon Quest IV (DS) - 18,000 / 1,161,000
10. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii) - 16,000 / 835,000

11. Mario Kart DS (DS)
12. Wii Play (Wii)
13. Mario Party 8 (Wii)
14. Professor Layton and the Curious Village (DS)
15. New Super Mario Bros. (DS)
16. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (PS3)
17. RuneFactory 2 (DS)
18. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)
19. Zaidan Houjin Nippon Kanji Nouryoku Kentei Kyoukai Koushiki Soft: 250-Mannin no KanKen (DS)
20. School Days L×H (PS2)
21. Star Ocean: First Departure (PSP)
22. Mario Strikers Charged (Wii)
23. World Soccer Winning Eleven 2008 (PS2)
24. DS Bungaku Zenshuu (DS)
25. Powerful Pro Kun Pocket 10 (DS)
26. Tales of Innocence (DS)
27. More Brain Age (DS)
28. My Housekeeping Diary (DS)
29. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (Xbox 360)
30. Super Robot Wars OG Gaiden (PS2)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]

