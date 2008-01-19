The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

SingStore Update Brings Joy, Despair

ad.jpgSCEE have got off their arses and given the PS3's SingStore a long-overdue update. In total, 14 new tracks have been added, though unless you're a fan of Blur or Supergrass you may be disappointed, since between them those two bands constitute half the new tracks on offer. The rest of the songs do little to pique my interest either (KT Tunstall? No. The Fray? No, thanks), but it's not a total loss, as the update's salvaged by the inclusion of...Arrested Development's Tennessee.

Pretty sure there were meant to be more songs than this (18 were promised), but for now, here's what's new in the store:

Arrested Development - Tennessee
Blur - Girls & Boys
Blur - The Universal
Blur - To The End
Blur - She's So High
Cartel - Lose It
David Bowie - Life On Mars?
The Fray - How To Save A Life
KT Tunstall - Suddenly I See
Roxy Music - Avalon
Supergrass - Pumping On Your Stereo
Supergrass - Richard III
Supergrass - Sun Hits The Sky
Ten Sharp - You

Sony announces new songs for UK SingStore [GameSpot]

