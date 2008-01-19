SingStore Update Brings Joy, Despair

SCEE have got off their arses and given the PS3's SingStore a long-overdue update. In total, 14 new tracks have been added, though unless you're a fan of Blur or Supergrass you may be disappointed, since between them those two bands constitute half the new tracks on offer. The rest of the songs do little to pique my interest either (KT Tunstall? No. The Fray? No, thanks), but it's not a total loss, as the update's salvaged by the inclusion of...Arrested Development's Tennessee.

Pretty sure there were meant to be more songs than this (18 were promised), but for now, here's what's new in the store:

Arrested Development - Tennessee

Blur - Girls & Boys

Blur - The Universal

Blur - To The End

Blur - She's So High

Cartel - Lose It

David Bowie - Life On Mars?

The Fray - How To Save A Life

KT Tunstall - Suddenly I See

Roxy Music - Avalon

Supergrass - Pumping On Your Stereo

Supergrass - Richard III

Supergrass - Sun Hits The Sky

Ten Sharp - You

