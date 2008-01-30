Sins of a Solar Empire Goes Gold, Sword of the Stars Gets Collector's Edition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

sose.jpgIt's a double-whammy of 4X news today, and if there's anything I like, it's getting punched in the face twice in quick succession.

Uh, what I meant to say is that Sins of a Solar Empire, Ironclad Games' long-awaited sci-fi strategy title, has finally gone gold. I'm trying to hound the developer for a review copy, but so far Ironclad's been unresponsive. Sins should be of particular interest to 4X fans, as Ironclad has worked with Galactic Civilizations creator Stardock to get the UI and mechanics just right.

Kerberos' Sword of the Stars has proven popular enough to warrant the developer putting together a Collector's Edition, which includes the game's one and only expansion, Born of Blood; The Deacon's Tale, a novel based in the universe and a bonus disc with artwork, screenshots and the like.

Sadly, there's no word on an Australian distributor, so if you'd like to pick either of these up, you'll need to chase them down online.

  • NegativeZero @NegativeZero

    It would be nice if these games found their way onto Steam. TotalGaming.net is kind of crap.

  • RaYdeX Guest

    SOSE looks pretty good!

    Any recommendations on where to look online? Will Steam get it?

    And isn't that a Gallente Destoyer from Eve in the screenshot ? :P

  • OrangeTimer Guest

    The Australian distributor is Auran. It should be in stores by April (hopefully)

  • Pulse Guest

    I believe Auran is publishing the game in Aus. They have it set as a April release

