Six Million Europeans Now Own A Wii

wiibigben.jpg The Wii selling 5 million consoles in Japan, that was a big deal. So selling six million Wiis in Europe, which Nintendo Europe have announced as having just happened, well, that is a bigger deal. Especially when you consider how poorly Nintendo treat their European customers! As well as announcing that figure, Nintendo also revealed that they've sold 20 million DS handhelds in the territory, which constitutes nearly a third of the 64 million sold worldwide. And finally, to anyone not suitably impressed/dismayed with those numbers: Nintendogs has sold eight million copies. Just in Europe.
