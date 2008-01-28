Skate Or Die Meets The Bible (On Your Chest)

Game shirts are a dime a dozen. Heck, a dime a baker's dozen, and I don't use dimes or baker's dozens! But how many combine 80s skateboarding games with biblical quotes and can still make it work? Not many. Probably just this one, in fact, from 3sixteen, which combines the logo from Skate or Die with Philippians 1:21-23. Snappy. If there's any left by the time you're reading this, you can grab one from Digital Gravel (just search 3sixteen).

[Digital Gravel]