Skype on PSP in Action

From Crackle: Skype on PSP
When Skype hits the Playstation Portable later this month, it will come as a free download, but you'll still need to have a Skype membership to get it to work. Contrary to earlier reports, it looks like the hardware to use the PSP's Skype likely won't look like that snap-on microphone used for the Talkman software. The reps in this video say it will be a headset, hopefully a wireless one, though they don't really say.
