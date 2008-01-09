Slovenia's Tetris-Style Public Housing

These apartments, designed by architecture firm Ofis Arhitekti, were built last year in the Slovenian city of Ljubljana. Their goal? Design some stylish-yet-affordable public housing. Their obstacle? The building had to be only four stories tall, and they were given less than 54,000 square feet to build on. So they did what any right-minded person would do, and slotted the apartments together like they were playing a game of Tetris. Simple, effective, stylish.

Tetris-Style Slovenian Housing Projects [io9]