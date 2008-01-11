Smash Bros. Brawl Pushed To March?

Could Nintendo's highly anticipated Super Smash Bros. Brawl be pushed back a month? According to the swirling mists of internet rumour the hot title could be slipping from it's current early February North American release window to sometime in March. I've received at several reports from different sources, including one video game store owner who claims to have received an email blast from his distributor alerting him to the delay. I contacted Nintendo earlier to see if I could obtain any sort of official word on the game's release, and of course received the usual reply. All together now: "Nintendo does not comment on rumours and speculation."

So far the game stores in my area are standing by the February release date, but then again I am a notorious preorder canceller, having once canceled 20 at a time in order to pick up a new DS, so they tend to walk on eggshells around me. If the rumor does wind up being true, it is only just another month. I'll just be in my bunker hiding from rabid Smash Bros. fans if anyone needs me.