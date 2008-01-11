The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Smash Bros. Brawl Pushed To March?

ssbbdelaymarch.jpgCould Nintendo's highly anticipated Super Smash Bros. Brawl be pushed back a month? According to the swirling mists of internet rumour the hot title could be slipping from it's current early February North American release window to sometime in March. I've received at several reports from different sources, including one video game store owner who claims to have received an email blast from his distributor alerting him to the delay. I contacted Nintendo earlier to see if I could obtain any sort of official word on the game's release, and of course received the usual reply. All together now: "Nintendo does not comment on rumours and speculation."

So far the game stores in my area are standing by the February release date, but then again I am a notorious preorder canceller, having once canceled 20 at a time in order to pick up a new DS, so they tend to walk on eggshells around me. If the rumor does wind up being true, it is only just another month. I'll just be in my bunker hiding from rabid Smash Bros. fans if anyone needs me.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles