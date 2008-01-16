Smash Bros Gets Perfect Score In Famitsu

Sure, we've shown that scores in Japanese gaming mag Famitsu shouldn't be taken too seriousl. But still. They do when perfect scores are handed out. In the history of the mag, only seven games have received the honour of four perfect 10s from the mag's editors, the last being 2006's Final Fantasy XII. Now, it's eight. Despite it's recent delay, Super Smash Bros Brawl is still out pretty soon in Japan (January 31), and Famitsu's editors have seen fit to award the game a perfect score (click on the image for a larger version). Can you handle all this excitement, Nintendo fans?

