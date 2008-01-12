The official site for Double Fine Productions Brütal Legend has launched, bringing with it the power of Satan and a trio of new screenshots. This is how you make a web site people—flames, hot guitar licks, bones and chrome. It's rare that we find web sites about video games this appealing—there was that Contra 4 site—but given the number of tips we've received on its launch, it's clear we're not the only ones taken by this Flash-heavy, power metal marketing tool. Want to check it out? Hit up the official site and crank those laptop speakers.
Smell The Glove Of Brütal Legend's Web Site
