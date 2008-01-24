snes4iphone, Exactly What It Sounds Like

The snes4iphone project, currently in beta, is aiming to bring SNES emulating bliss to the iPhone. Right now there's not much you can do to participate other than read the forums—there doesn't appear to be any downloadable code to test/melt your phone at this time. However, the ZodTTD group would certainly accept any cash you have lying around to fund programming.

We liked the premise of the NES iPhone mod, but the SNES has always been our favorite (meaning that we're at about a fanboy code orange at the moment).Though, we must admit, watching the filmmaker get pwnd in F-Zero doesn't bolster our confidence regarding the touch control mapping.

Forums [via ubergizmo]