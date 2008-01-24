The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

snes4iphone, Exactly What It Sounds Like

The snes4iphone project, currently in beta, is aiming to bring SNES emulating bliss to the iPhone. Right now there's not much you can do to participate other than read the forums—there doesn't appear to be any downloadable code to test/melt your phone at this time. However, the ZodTTD group would certainly accept any cash you have lying around to fund programming.

We liked the premise of the NES iPhone mod, but the SNES has always been our favorite (meaning that we're at about a fanboy code orange at the moment).Though, we must admit, watching the filmmaker get pwnd in F-Zero doesn't bolster our confidence regarding the touch control mapping.

Forums [via ubergizmo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles