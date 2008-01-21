SNK's Arcade Classics Vol. 1 Titles Announced

SNK is set to release a compilation disc titled SNK Arcade Classics: Volume 1 in the first half of this year for the PSP and the PS2. The collection contains quite a number of their famous fighters mixed in with some sports games and NeoGeo titles from their large library. Make the jump to check out all sixteen titles!
• Metal Slug
• Magician Lord
• King of Fighters '94
• King of the Monsters
• Samurai Shodown
• Art of Fighting
• World Heroes
• Fatal Fury
• Last Resort
• Top Hunter
• Sengoku
• Burning Fight
• Shock Troopers
• Super Sidekicks 3
• Neo Turf Masters
• Baseball Stars 2
For fans of SNK titles this is quite a gem of a collection and seeing as it's a volume one it stands to reason there will be a volume two. One wonders what treasures will they dig up for that one.
