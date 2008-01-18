So, I STILL Haven't Gotten a Dual Shock 3...

To: Crecente

From: Bash

The DualShock 3 was released a while back in Japan. Never picked one up. They went on sale before I went back to the States, so I didn't feel a real need to get it. Thought, I'd get one when I got back. Thing is, I still haven't picked one up. It was only when I play Call of Duty 4 that I noticed the feedback. Rather, noticed that it existed. Haven't really even thought about it while playing Uncharted. Prolly should pick up the Dual Shock 3, especially after bitching about the SIXAXIS not having feedback and digging how the feedback felt while playing MGS4 at TGS. Prolly this weekend!

Oh, in other late purchasing news: Mrs. Bashcraft has decided she wants Wii Fit. Her and the rest of Japan.

