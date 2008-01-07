So, Who Won That Gift Voucher?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

You may remember - vaguely - that just before the holidays we ran a survey for the site. Essentially, we wanted to know what you thought about Kotaku AU, your likes, dislikes, and favourite flavour of pants.

Surprisingly, no one was willing to answer that last question. Except that one guy who said his name was "Heywood Jablowme".

Anywho, we drew a winner for the survey, so post-humorous congratulations to Spencer, who opted for a $250 gift voucher for Coles Myer. Nice one!

  • Camb3h Guest

    Congrats spencer! Spend it wisely you survinator (survey + terminator...I liked it) you!

    0

