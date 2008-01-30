So, Yeah, I Finally Plugged My Wii Into Internets

To: Crecente

From: Bash

RE: On Death, Firing Squads and Alien Abductions

Huge Vonnegut fan. Pretty sure somewhere in the back of my brain I picked my university on the basis of his attending there. When I was 13 or 14, I wrote him a letter and asked him for his autograph. He sent me back a signed green index card, which I still have! (I also have a Christmas card from Ray Bradbury! How rad is that?!)

So, I did it. Today, I spent thirty minutes or so connecting my Wii to the internet. I've had my Wii since launch and haven't felt the need to ever connect it. What's more, my Wii wasn't playing nice with my Mac Airport Express. So, I had to figure out how to get the Wii to share my MacBook's WiFi connection. Which I did. Which was a pain.

Though, that begs the question: Why did I wait so long? Really, for the way my family uses the Wii, there wasn't ever a need to. Wife and kid can play Wii Sports or kid and I can play Super Mario Galaxy. And we're totally happy. Didn't feel like buying any VC titles, so I haven't. But here I am, over a year later connecting it the internets. Honestly, the online service seemed so-so at best. There were things for me to buy, I could check the weather and blah blah blah. To be fair, Nintendo's late to the party, so things can only get better. Right? Curious to see how Nintendo's online will handle Super Smash Bros. Brawl. Like, will there be any lag? Especially when everyone and their brother gets online to beat the crap outta each other. We shall see!

Do you use your Wii for internet stuff?

What you missed last night

Rock Band Wii version hint

Japanese intro for SSBB with spoilers

CONTEST FINALISTS READ THIS

SSBB North American manual