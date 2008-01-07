The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Soldier of Fortune: Payback Gets Feb 27 Australian Release

sofpbnew3.jpgActivision just sent through its latest release schedule and, while the next few months aren't terribly exciting, promises of Resident Evil 5, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed and Bionic Commando later in the year are more than enough to keep me tuned in... even if they taunt me with their deliciously nasty TBCs.

One name did jolt me into action - Soldier of Fortune: Payback. It was delayed from last year to this year and molested by the Office of Film and Literature Classification, but finally, Activision has confidently stamped the game with a February 27, 2008 release.

The Xbox 360 and PS3 versions will set you back $79.95, while the PC box demands $49.95. That's if you're still interested, of course.

