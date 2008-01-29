Some Still Offering Super Smash Bros. Brawl Pre-Orders

Earlier, we brought word that there could very well be a Super Smash Bros. Brawl shortage in Japan. Japanese blog Ota Road points out that early this week, it's been possible to reserve the game at two large Sofmap shops in Den-Den Town. Many online sites, however, have ceased taking reservations. Though, whispers persist that SSBB will be hard to come by at launch. Still, seeing how the game is dropping midweek, and the 31st isn't a holiday in Japan, I'm not so worried about picking up the game here in Japan. You?

SSBB Pre-orders [Ota Raod]