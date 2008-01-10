Sony on New Aibo Rumours? "No Plans to Revive"

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

sonyaibops-thumbrumor.JPG Previously, we floated a rumour from magazine Stuff that Sony was creating a PSP/PS3-connected Aibo. According to the piece, the Sony Aibo, as it's dubbed, was being resurrected to "bolster the PS3's arsenal." Apparently, the Aibo PS will have its own Home avatar and react in the real world like he does in Home's virtual one. Other tidbits: You can download new personalities for the dog via PSN, and the dog is controllable via PSP. Website Digital World Tokyo contacted Koji Kurata at Sony Japan's Electronics Department about this rumour. Kurata was crystal clear, saying:

Sony terminated Aibo production at the end of FY2005 [and we]currently have no plans to revive this business in the future.

Odd, because we previously heard that Sony was in fact "talking" about working on something like the Aibo. Then again, that was just "talk," and talk is cheap. Robotic dogs aren't.
