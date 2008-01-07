Sony Announce 16GB Memory Stick For PSP

Tired of deleting all your old episodes of Battlestar Galactica just to make room for new ones? Wishing you could move your entire porn collection over to your PSP instead of just alphabetised chunks? Sing and rejoice, then, for your prayers, well, they have been answered. Sony have announced a new 16GB MS Duo, which when combined with a longer battery life may finally make the PSP your first and only multimedia companion for long-distance flights. Or...it will be if you think spending $US 300 on a memory stick is acceptable behaviour. If you do, this baby's out in March.