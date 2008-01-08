The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Boss Talks PlayStation Network Expansion

PSN.jpgThe PS3's start? Fairly close to disastrous. Things are slowly improving, though, and Sony chieftain Howard Stringer wants to ensure they keep improving. To that effect he's told News.com that the PlayStation Network will soon be expanded, after which Sony will finally begin distributing videos and other multimedia content straight to your PS3. Good news! Because if Microsoft can do it, you'd like to think Sony (who, you know...own both movie and music studios) can do it too. The article mentions a press conference Sony will be holding in two month's time, guess we'll find out more (or maybe even see it launched) then.
Sony's challenge for 2008: Take on software companies [News.com]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    "The PS3's start? Fairly close to disastrous."

    Not as strong as the other 2, but hardly disastrous. That being said, I agree this has been a long time coming, and should have been implemented already.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles