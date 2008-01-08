Sony Boss Talks PlayStation Network Expansion

The PS3's start? Fairly close to disastrous. Things are slowly improving, though, and Sony chieftain Howard Stringer wants to ensure they keep improving. To that effect he's told News.com that the PlayStation Network will soon be expanded, after which Sony will finally begin distributing videos and other multimedia content straight to your PS3. Good news! Because if Microsoft can do it, you'd like to think Sony (who, you know...own both movie and music studios) can do it too. The article mentions a press conference Sony will be holding in two month's time, guess we'll find out more (or maybe even see it launched) then.

