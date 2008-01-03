Sony Considers Offering PSN Subscriptions

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

PSstore.jpgFile this in the "hmm, interesting" folder of your mind's desktop. Sony's polling its customers in the Asian market for ways in which they can improve their PC/PSP PlayStation Store. One of the selectable responses is "Monthly subscription plan (1 price for unlimited download)". Interesting idea. Would you be happy paying a set amount each month, ala GameTap, for unlimited access to the store's PSP and PS1 games? I sure as sugar would. Well...as soon as anyone outside Japan starts getting decent PS1 games, that is.
Sony considering a subscription service for the PlayStation store? [Siliconera]

