The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Sony Introduces New, Cheaper UMD Video Program For PSP

beavis_butthead_umd.jpgWhen we spoke with PSP senior marketing manager John Koller at CES, he told us about Sony Computer Entertainment America's plans to revitalize the UMD platform for non-gaming purposes. Key points? Price and selection. General consensus amongst gamers was that buying UMD movies didn't make much sense at a $US 30 price point, sometimes close to twice that of their DVD counterparts. Also, too little focus on dick and fart humor. Sony is attempting to revitalize the UMD movie and television market, today releasing details on new, SCEA-distributed titles that ring in at $US 14.99.

Available now, at the more budget-minded price are MTV staples Beavis & Butt-head: The Mike Judge Collection (Vol. 2 and 3), Jackass (Vol. 2 and 3), Wildboyz (Vol. 1 and 2), Viva La Bam (Vol. 2, 3, and 4) and Aeon Flux: The Complete Animated Collection (2-disc set). Leave your brain and your big bills at the door!

MTV Hits PSP This Week [PlayStation.blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles