Sony Introduces New, Cheaper UMD Video Program For PSP

When we spoke with PSP senior marketing manager John Koller at CES, he told us about Sony Computer Entertainment America's plans to revitalize the UMD platform for non-gaming purposes. Key points? Price and selection. General consensus amongst gamers was that buying UMD movies didn't make much sense at a $US 30 price point, sometimes close to twice that of their DVD counterparts. Also, too little focus on dick and fart humor. Sony is attempting to revitalize the UMD movie and television market, today releasing details on new, SCEA-distributed titles that ring in at $US 14.99.

Available now, at the more budget-minded price are MTV staples Beavis & Butt-head: The Mike Judge Collection (Vol. 2 and 3), Jackass (Vol. 2 and 3), Wildboyz (Vol. 1 and 2), Viva La Bam (Vol. 2, 3, and 4) and Aeon Flux: The Complete Animated Collection (2-disc set). Leave your brain and your big bills at the door!

MTV Hits PSP This Week [PlayStation.blog]